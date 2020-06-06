Sheriff Matty Gentry said last year was a tough year for local law enforcement, particularly with the killing of two children in Baileyton.
“It’s very traumatic on law enforcement,” Gentry said at Thursday’s Rotary meeting. He said the Sheriff’s Office has a chaplain to minister to officers, and also makes counseling available as well.
Gentry updated Rotarians on the activities of his office, including fire arms training, the Citizen’s Academy and his new community response team. The four-member team, he said, is designed to tackle specific issues residents bring forth, such as speeding or drugs. “That is their whole job, to be out there until the job is done,” said Gentry.
He also discussed recent events, from COVID-19 to civil unrest. “We’re dealing with things we’ve never dealt with before,” he said.
Gentry said his office responded to the coronavirus by adding extra deep cleanings at the jail, checking temperatures and placing incoming inmates in a quarantine area for 14 days. They were already prepared with masks they’d ordered for flu season.
He also touched on the arrest of George Floyd by Minneapolis police that led to Floyd’s death. “There is no good law enforcement officer that will condone that behavior,” said Gentry. “There is no excuse for it.”
Likewise, he said, “there is no excuse” for the riots that have broken out in some cities. He said he and Police Chief Kenny Culpepper work very closely together and have a plan should any unrest happen in Cullman. “We know what we’re going to do to protect the community,” he said.
He said his office has seen an increase in requests for pistol permits this week. “They’re afraid,” said Gentry. “They don’t know what’s going to happen. And that’s not a good thing for our community or our nation. Our job in law enforcement is to promote peace.”
