With an estimated 7,000 veterans residing here, a fair share of young people in Cullman County already have a firsthand acquaintance with the sacrifices, both small and great, that parents, relatives and loved ones make in the service of the U.S. military.
But for school-aged kids, an appreciation of those sacrifices is often atypical. After all, more families than not have a member who’s currently or formerly enlisted with a branch of America’s fighting forces. So how do you impress upon children the momentousness of that service? How do you teach the value of answering our nation’s call — especially as it’s exemplified by the real-life veterans in our own community?
If you’re a fifth grader at West Elementary School, you go hands on and get directly involved. Since former teacher Jane Neal Huminston first introduced the idea in the 1980s, the school has staged an annual Veterans Day assembly program for every child who attends West Elementary, headlined by fifth-grade students who rehearse for months to perfect the somber points of patriotic ritual: the folding of the Flag, the singing of the National Anthem and more ceremonial rites to mark the yearly November occasion.
Current teacher and National Guard member Keenan Fowlkes inherited the program from Huminston about 15 years ago, and said it’s a great way to make an important impression — both on the kids who take part and on those who sit and observe.
The program “absolutely” leaves kids with a lasting appreciation of veterans’ sacrifice, she says. “In fact, I still have kids who come back to my classroom to tell me how much they loved honoring the veterans when they were in the program. I’ve had several students tell me they will be joining the military. I’ve even had some kids who have already graduated high school that are currently serving their country.”
Relegated by COVID-19 to a video-only affair for the past two years, the school’s in-person assembly is back this year fort the first time since 2019. The public is welcome to attend either of the event’s two showings this week: Today (Nov. 9), the kids will play their part in a broader veterans ceremony at the Donald E. Green Center that begins at 12 p.m. (with the students making their appearance around 1 p.m.). Then on Thursday, Nov. 10, West Elementary will play host to a pair of assemblies, with the kids’ 1:15 p.m. showing set to feature local Gold Star Mother Jeanice Nelson.
“We’ve been practicing since August, and the kids are very excited,” says Fowlkes.
“I love watching the veterans’ reactions when they hear the kids sing each branch of service song and fold the flag. They are always so honored. It is very important to have a respectful program to honor those who serve our country. Kids need to be taught that freedom is not free: Veterans have put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms that we hold dear. We must take time to honor them in our schools.”