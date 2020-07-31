Cullman Regional welcomes General Surgeon Greg Thompson, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. A native of Madison, he received his undergraduate degree in Biomedical Sciences from Auburn University and his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.
After medical school, he completed his general surgery residency at Brookwood Baptist Health where he was the resident ambassador to the American College of Surgeons. He was also awarded the Hugh Linder Award which recognizes the top surgical resident in the program.
While at Auburn University, Thompson served as an EMT and firefighter with the Auburn City Fire Department. He has also volunteered on surgical mission trips to Honduras and Guatemala.
Thompson specializes in a variety of common surgical procedures, including:
- da Vinci Robotic Surgery
- Gallbladder Removal
- Appendectomy
- Bariatric Surgery
- Breast Biopsy
- Breast Lesion Surgery
- Endoscopy (Colonoscopy/EGD)
- Colon Surgery
- Splenectomy
- Hernia Repair
- Skin Lesion Removal
- Stomach Surgery
- Thyroid Surgery
In his free time, Thompson enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons, being outdoors and watching Auburn football.
“I look forward to working with the community in Cullman and the surrounding areas to provide excellent surgical care close to home,” Thompson said.
He is accepting new patients and will be providing care at Cullman Regional Medical Group — Surgical Arts, located at 1930 Alabama Highway 157, Cullman, AL 35058. Schedule an appointment today by calling 256-255-4914.
For more information, visit CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.
