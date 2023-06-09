Dozens of students who completed a General Equivalency Degree (GED), Alabama Career Essentials (ACE) training or earned certifications were celebrated recently. Students were awarded their certificates or degrees during the Wallace State Career and Workforce Development Recognition Ceremony and Adult Education Graduation on May 16 in Tom Drake Coliseum.
“I would like to say congratulations to all of those who have completed their GED, their High School Diploma, their Alabama Career Essentials (ACE) certification and all the workforce certifications represented here tonight,” said Patti Wilkins, Director of Adult Education. “I would like to specifically speak to those students who have earned their GED or ACE certification. Please do not stop here. We have many resources to help you pay for tuition to earn a degree, or to earn a certification that will help you enter the workforce, with a bright future.”
GED graduate Austin Humphries of Hayden was one of the guest speakers at the ceremony. Two years ago, Humphries, 47, said the thought of getting his GED and enrolling in college never entered his mind. He was struggling to overcome addiction, a cycle that started when he was 9 with alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana and advanced to cocaine and heroin. He overdosed 20 times – having to be brought back to live five times – before he decided to make some changes.
“It’s nothing to be proud of,” he admitted. “I’m ashamed.”
After his last overdose, he spent time at Jimmie Hale Mission before being referred to Royal Pines, one of the locations for Wallace State Adult Education classes. He relapsed but was given the opportunity to begin the program again.
“I chose to start over,” he said. “I believe that was one of the best decisions I’ve made. I signed up for GED classes because the goal was to work at the Pines, and I couldn’t work until I got my GED.”
Humphries is now enrolled in college classes and plans to work toward a degree in psychology.
“If you don’t think it’s possible to start from the bottom and become something, you can,” Humphries said. “Make that first step and you will never regret it.”
Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics congratulated the graduates.
“Today, we celebrate your success, and we excitedly anticipate tomorrow as we watch your journey continue to unfold.”
Suzanne Harbin, Vice President for Advancement said, “We are overjoyed to be able to celebrate your achievements. Your accomplishments are great, and Wallace State is honored to have been a part of your journey.”
Other speakers were Tracy Rushing of R.E. Garrison Trucking, which has supported the CDL program with donations of a truck and trailers; Bailey Hatfield, a Phlebotomy graduate; and Corey Cochran, GED graduate and pastor of Meek Baptist Church, located next door to Wallace State’s planned Winston County Community Learning Center.
