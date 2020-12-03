If it wasn’t for his sister’s trip out west 15 years ago, Cullman’s Gary Reid might not have ever found his market niche of making purses out of old cowboy boots.
Reid said his sister Martha saw a purse made out of a boot while she was in the Denver Airport’s gift shop, and she decided to ask her brother to make her one for herself.
“She called me and said ‘I wish you’d make a purse,’” he said. “I thought it was a joke, but she’d seen me make things down through the years because I was too stingy to buy them.”
Martha, who lived near Atlanta, came to Cullman to pick up the purse after he made it for her, but he soon got a surprising phone call after someone else made her an offer she couldn’t refuse.
“That night she called me and said ‘You’re going to kill me, I sold that purse,’” he said. “I thought it was a joke really, but she said I had to make her another one.”
Now knowing that he had found a market for the boot purses, Reid had to find a supplier. Luckily, he knew a man in Tennessee who managed a boot warehouse that distributed them to stores in the area.
After describing his plan to make purses, he asked if there were any boots that didn’t sell and the man told him they sometimes came up with a pair of boots that were two left feet or wrong sizes in the same boxes, and he agreed to ship 20 boots to Reid at a low cost.
“The shipping cost me more than the boots with that first one,” he said.
That first purse and shipment of boots came in 2005, and since then, Reid’s purses have continued to grow in popularity.
From 2011-2014, Reid sold boots to a woman who lived in Ft. Worth, Texas who found his booth at a holiday craft show in Cullman. She ran a jewelry booth of her own, and would send boots to him to be made into purses which she would then sell at festivals in Texas.
After they met for the first time and she brought 13 pairs of boots for him to work on, she got his address to mail more boots, and the very next week he had 50 more pairs on his door step to be made into purses, Reid said.
“She was such a dear to work for,” he said.
He also said a lot of his business comes from folks bringing him an old pair of boots with sentimental value that they want turned into something new.
Along with being thankful for that boost to his business, Reid also made sure to credit his wife, Charlotte, for continuing to encourage him as he started out and saw his business grow, as well as his daughter for helping show off his creations.
“She encouraged me, and my daughter Amy carried my purses,” he said.
Reid said he primarily relies on word of mouth and festival appearances to sell his boots, but that ran into a snag this year. He said 2020 started out as looking like one of his years yet, but then COVID-19 hit and festivals started to be canceled as a preventative measure.
“I had a show in the first weekend in March in Hamilton and that was one of the best shows that I’ve ever done, and I thought, ‘Boy, this is going to be a great year,” he said. “And the very next week is when everything started shutting down.”
Reid doesn’t have a website or a Facebook page, but in a typical year, he can be found at many local festivals including St. Bernard’s Blues & BBQ and the Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show and other festivals outside of Cullman County such as Guntersville’s Art on the Lake.
On a nice day you can find him outside under his carport with a wooden folding table and his tools. And he doesn’t mind a phone call if you’re interested in one of his creations.
