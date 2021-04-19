GARDEN CITY — A year after taking ownership of the old Garden City Elementary School, the town council voted Monday night to offer the building for salvage.
“We keep pushing this down the road, but it’s a liability,” said Councilman Butch Bradford. “We can’t insure that building the way it is.”
The school house was built in 1932 and closed in 2015. It has stood empty since then, and in 2020, it became the property of the town through an act of the legislature.
The council toured the building last year to get a sense of its condition and weigh options. At the time, they noted that the amount of work needed was too costly. Since then, the building has continued to deteriorate.
“It will take a million dollars to fix and then what are we going to do with it?” said Councilman Scott Arnold at Monday night’s meeting.
Mayor Tim Eskew agreed it was beyond repair, but, “some people will be willing to pay for the wood. There is wood there you can’t find anymore.”
The council agreed to post the opportunity on the internet for 90 days. Individuals will have to be bonded and qualified to salvage.
“If we’re going to salvage it, we’ve got to get it done,” said Eskew.
The council also received an update from Mitchell Black, town maintenance manager, and Randy McGee of Bio Chem Techniques on efforts to bring the town’s sewer plant back into compliance.
McGee said they began the project this week and anticipates it will take about 90 days to get the bacteria levels reset.
“We’re going to do our best to get you back into compliance and keep you there,” he said.
They have also been monitoring and treating the system for grease build up in the lines and lift stations. “In just a couple of days, you can tell the difference,” said Black.
Askew said they are also applying for a grant to make other improvements to the sewer plant.
He said the town recently received a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for new radio controlled water meters.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
- The council approved an estimated $96 per year expense for cameras at the town cemetery;
- Requested that family members who want to keep flowers from grave sites collect them before Decoration Day;
- Approved the 2nd quarter fiscal year 2021 budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.