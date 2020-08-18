GARDEN CITY — The Garden City Town Council was singing the praises of the town’s fire department Monday night. The Fire Department started the day responding to a shooting and, just minutes before the scheduled start of the council meeting, rushed to the scene of a two-car accident on Highway 31.
Councilman Doug Pender said the department now has four certified emergency medical technicians. “We just saw them in action,” said Councilman Butch Bradford.
“Tonight is a good indicator of the training they go through,” said Mayor Timothy Eskew. He noted the department is growing, a sign that it has good leadership. “It’s a blessing to live here,” he said.
“I’m really thankful that these guys and ladies are in our community,” added Pender. He said the department is hosting a Swamp John’s dinner on Aug. 29 as a community fundraiser and that tickets were still available.
The council meeting was delayed about 20 minutes due to the accident, which happened shortly after the council ended its work session, but then moved through its agenda quickly. The council approved a plan to provide wireless internet access at the town park at a cost of $2,679 for equipment and installation and then $114.99 per month for the plan.
Eskew said the town wants there to be wifi available to residents in case the schools close again due to COVID-19. He said the town will be eligible for reimbursement from the state through the coronavirus relief act.
He said residents will be able to access internet in the pavilion and park area. “I think that will be a good thing for people,” Eskew said. The wifi will automatically turn off every night at 10:30 p.m.
The town is also considering upgrades to the park, which could include a new pavilion and bathrooms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. “As nice as the park is, I’d be in favor of tearing down [and replacing the bathrooms],” said Councilman Scott Arnold.
Eskew also provided an update on the town’s census efforts, noting that about 60 percent of residents have responded. He said the percentage is probably actually higher than that, as the town’s list of addresses does not have as many as the Census Bureau’s list.
He also reported that he’s applied for a $350,000 grant with Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for a new water line. Eskew said the line will extend into Blount County, where a developer has already approached the town about getting Garden City water.
In other business, the council certified the elections for candidates running without opposition in the Aug. 25 election. There is only one contested race on the ballot, with Oscar Goodwin challenging incumbent Patsy Chafin for Council Place 5.
Next month’s town council work session will begin at 5 p.m. rather than 5:30 in order to give the council time to asses the condition of the old Garden City School and make plans for its future.
