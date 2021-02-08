Garden City to charge for pool fill-ups

GARDEN CITY — If you’re going to be filling your pool in Garden City this summer, you’re going to be charged for it. The town council Monday decided to start charging a discounted rate for pool full-ups.
Previously, Garden City residents have been able to fill up their swimming pools free of charge. One resident, said Mayor Tim Eskew, filled up their pool three times last year.
“No one else is doing this,” he said. “We’re going to have to figure out what’s the best way to handle this.”
The council voted to provide one pool fill up for half the regular rate. Any fill up after that will be at the full rate. Residents are asked to call town hall and give them the meter reading before and after filling their pool.
The town's sewer system was part of a closed-door discussion at Monday’s meeting. The town has one of the lowest sewer rates in the county. Check back for more on the council's sewer discussion.
In other business, the town:
Appointed James Johnson to the Planning Commission;
Approved invoices from Oct. 19-Jan. 11 and from Jan. 11-Feb. 8.
