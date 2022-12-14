GARDEN CITY —The Garden City town council is beginning several new projects in the coming months.
The council awarded a bid of $262,000 to Lone Star Steel and Fabrication for the construction of a new Fire Station for the town’s volunteer fire department. Mayor Tim Eskew stated that the town had “outgrown” the current aging facility that was constructed during the 1970s.
The bid comes in at nearly $22,000 over the projected budget for the project and will not include any finishes like interior walls, plumbing or electrical within the building. The approved cost will cover any preparatory ground work that needs to be done, the installation of a concrete slab and the “blacked in” building — exterior walls, doors, windows and insulation.
Lone Star Steel was also awarded $134,000 to perform the same services for a bathroom facility at River Park. This will serve as the first phase of the park’s renovation that will bring a new kayak launch and walking trail to the area. This bid also comes in over the projects originally estimated costs.
Despite the bids being higher than anticipated the council felt it necessary to move forward due to having received the information that the price of concrete was anticipated to rise by $25 per square foot come January 1. This price increase alone would add an estimated $20,000-$30,000 to just the fire station project alone.
The original budgeted amounts will be reimbursed to the town from the Tyson Restitution Settlement Funds announced earlier this year. Councilman Butch Bradford raised concerns to the council of not having received an exact quote to the finished cost of the projects saying that in the past the council had operated under a “ready, shoot, aim” mentality and did not want to complete only a portion of the renovation projects just to receive word that the settlement funds had been depleted.
The council is hopeful that construction on the new fire station will begin mid-January.
The council also approved for $36,000 be used to purchase a new compressor filling station for the department that will be used to replenish the oxygen supply in the volunteers’ air tanks.
In other business the council:
- Tabled discussions on the its plans for the Garden City School property.
- Approved to renew its PALS Corporate Membership.