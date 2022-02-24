Garden City's annual 5 percent sewer rate increase will take effect during the March 2022 billing cycle. Residents will note the increase beginning with their April bills.
In March of 2021, after going more than 30 years without an increase in the sewer rate, the council voted to increase the rate by 5 percent over the next four years. At the time, Mayor Tim Eskew said the town needed to plan for increases in order to maintain the system and because it had been so long since the rates had gone up.
The purchase of land near the city’s town hall, 501 1st Ave S, and construction of a building were also discussed, Tuesday. The cost of the building purchased from Inland Steel is about $122,000, not including a $62,500 installation fee. An estimate for a concrete foundation is not yet available, and the cost of the land will be assessed following an appraisal. A rental agreement between Treasures by Hea and the city is planned following construction.
Further construction in the city was discussed in terms of a potential 25-home development by Stapp Home Builders. Council agreed to provide water and sewer lines, in addition to associated materials such as fire hydrants. The cost for the project is projected to be about $24,000, which is estimated to be recouped in less than six years due to the volume of planned housing. Eskew asked Kevin Stapp of Stapp Home Builders to address the council at the next scheduled meeting to further discuss the project.
In other business the council:
Resolved the old business concerning the cleanup of property 502 1st Avenue South by passing a motion to hire out the work involved at a cost of $2500.
Passed a motion to purchase a Peruzzo Elk Cross 1800, 3PT Ditch Bank Mower at $8755.
Approved a budget of $6500 to be used to purchase holiday decorations from Display Sales.
Declared that the month of April be recognized as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Passed a motion to surplus a 2000 model Chevrolet Tahoe.
Passed a motion for the city to accrue half of the estimated $1500 cost needed to provide maintenance and testing needed on all of the fire hydrants in the city's limits. With the Garden City Fire Department providing the other half of the cost.
The next scheduled council meeting will be held on 6 p.m. March 21, at the Garden City Town Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.