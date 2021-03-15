GARDEN CITY — After going more than 30 years without an increase in the sewer rate, the Garden City town council last month increased the rate and this month established a plan to increase the rate by 5% over the next four years.
Mayor Tim Askew said the town needed to plan for increases in order to maintain the system and because it had been so long since the rates had gone up. “We’re so far behind. We’re one of the cheapest in the county,” he said.
At last month’s meeting, the town increased the sewer rate to $21 for the first 2,000 gallons and $6 for every additional gallon after that. With the step-increase, the rate in four years will be close to $26 for the first 2,000 gallons.
The council also approved an increase in the water rate to $24 for the first 2,000 gallons and $11 for every 1,000 after that. For residents living outside the town limits, the rate will be $27 for the first 2,000 gallons and $12.50 for every 1,000 gallons after that.
The town pays Blount County $3.13 per 1,000 gallons of water. “We’re blessed to have it,” said Eskew. “That’s good water.”
At Monday night’s meeting the council also got its first look at a new dual-purpose cart with sprayer system. The $30,000 vehicle paid for with CARES Act funds will be used primarily to sanitize the playground equipment and park benches; however, it can also be used to help fight fires.
The cart was delivered just before the council went into executive session to discuss personnel. After the closed-door session, they voted to hire a second full-time employee for public works. The town will be accepting applications beginning Tuesday, March 16 through Monday.
Eskew also encouraged the council to be thinking about a future pay raise for all city employees. “I’m trying to get everyone prepared for a new pay scale that may be coming for the whole country,” he said.
He said it will be a discussion they’ll need to have when it comes time to budget.
In other business, the council:
- Approved replacing some of the fire department’s turnout gear with lighter weight, safer gear and begin replacing older turnout gear with newer ones on a rotating schedule;
- Approved replacing damaged fencing around the town basketball court with a six-foot fence;
- Thanked Deputy Jeff Rainwater for his service to the town and the county. Rainwater is leaving his position as township deputy to take a position as a school resource officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.