GARDEN CITY — Sewer rates are going up in Garden City. Following an executive session Monday night, the town council approved increasing the rate to $21 for the first 2,000 gallons and $6 for every additional 1,000.
The previous rate was $18.50 for the first 2,000 gallons and $4 for every 1,000 after that, making it one of the lowest rates among Cullman County's municipalities.
During the council work session, Mayor Tim Eskew said the town was going to have to increase sewer rates in order to maintain the sewer plant. After a 45-minute discussion behind closed doors, the council unanimously approved the increase, noting that the rate will be revisited annually.
In other business Monday, the council agreed to add some new posts to the town park and move some benches at the request of residents who asked that they be moved to where parents can better watch their kids play.
