GARDEN CITY - The Garden City Town Council promoted two employees at its meeting Monday night and approved the election officers for the upcoming August 25 municipal elections.
Meeting in the fire department in order to provide more space for social distancing, the council promoted Mitchell Black to city manager and Tyler Legg to assistant manager in training. The promotions came with a bump in pay, $1.50 more per hour for Black and $1 more per hour for Legg. The men oversee the city's utilities and maintenance programs.
The mayor and council members noted the work the city employees have been doing. "I really appreciate you," said Mayor Tim Eskew. "One man down and you're still doing a great job."
Mary Swann was named as the chief election officer for the municipal election, with Kenneth Swann, Marcia Pender and Eddie Reid also serving as election workers. Mary Swann will be compensated at the rate of $90 per day. The other poll workers will receive $85 per day, including training days.
The town council also discussed improvements at the town gazebo to bring it in line with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Councilman Michael Black said they will need to create a wheelchair accessible ramp from the walking trail to the gazebo.
Eskew said he had cement scheduled to be poured around the town hall in up-coming weeks and they can do the ramp at that time. Council members discussed the bathrooms at the park, noting they're also not ADA compliant and agreeing they need to address it.
"Everything has to meet requirements," said Councilman Doug Pender.
Pender also took a moment to recognize the work of the town's fire department, noting, "They're training just about every week."
In other business, the mayor said the town has bought a spray sanitizer for using at town hall and the storm shelter. "We've been been sanitizing, but this should take a lot less time," he said.
