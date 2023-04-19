GARDEN CITY — The Town of Garden City announced a new legislative effort on Monday, which would allow for the sale of a portion of the property containing Garden City School.
The school house — built in 1932 — has remained vacant since it was closed in 2015. In 2020, it became property of the town through an act of legislation. Its future has been under debate ever since.
In 2021, the town agreed to salvage the building after finding the amount of renovation work needed would be too costly. The following month, a new proposal from Dan Willingham and Nolan Bradford put those discussions on hold after the pair expressed interest in purchasing the property with the intention of turning it into an events venue.
At the time, the council tabled its decision until it was able to have the property appraised and no further action has been taken.
Now, a proposed amendment to the 2020 law, which transferred ownership of the property to the town, would allow for the town to sell 7.2 acres of the property — not containing the school building itself — by a majority vote, without the need to hold a referendum.
The bill is currently required to be made public on a weekly basis until May 4 before any further action is allowed to be taken.
The town also opted into the Alabama Rural Water Association’s (ARWA) Servline Leak Protection Program which will offer residents a type of insurance policy when dealing with unexpected water leaks.
Town Clerk Amy Black cited the ARWA policy from the Blount County Water Authority in which residents receive up to $1,000 assistance for each occurrence.
Residents will have the option to opt out of the program, but will otherwise be automatically enrolled and see the following fees added to their monthly water bill:
- Residential — $1.80
- Single occupancy commercial — $4.55
- Multiple occupancy commercial — $8.85
Prior to its adjournment, the council and its attorneys entered into a 30 minute closed executive session to discuss ongoing litigation involving former employees of the town.
In other business the council:
- Opened Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Garden City River Park project for the bidding process. This includes the placement of boulders to stabilize the park’s riverbank, followed by the construction of a new kayak launch.
- Tabled discussion regarding the proposed Renegade Car Wash.
- Approved for an amendment to be made to a recently applied for Community Development Block Grant which would increase the amount of locally matched funds to $8,000 after changes made to the project resulted in increased costs.
- Approved to donate $50 each to the Hanceville Middle and High School cheerleading squads.
- Announced it had received the Bronze Risk Management Award — given to the top 5% of members with minimal losses for a five year period — from the Alabama League of Municipalities.