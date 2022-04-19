Garden CITY — Mayor Tim Eskew discussed park improvements and equipment upgrades with council members during Monday night’s Dodge City Town Council meeting.
Following a recent trip to Montgomery, Eskew told the council that he was made aware of a upcoming conservation grant that would match town provided funds 50/50.
Eskew said the grant could be used to build a splash pad adjacent to the town’s park, giving residents a summer activity without the increased liability and maintenance of a swimming pool.
The grant would require that the property used be deeded to the federal government as a means to prevent its future use to be anything other that a public park. This stipulation had council members as well as Eskew hesitant, but willing to begin the process.
“I think that there are other ways we could get the funds to do something like this, but we could apply for the grant and then not accept it if we decide not to, but at least it would be an option at that point,” Eskew said.
Councilman Scott Arnold stated that despite the stipulations of federal involvement, he was in favor of the addition of a splash-pad.
“Speaking as someone with grandkids in this town, I think something like that would be an amazing thing to have,” Arnold said.
After receiving the unexpected compensation of an over-payment from the state, Eskew discussed the need for a new mower. Stating that one with dual rear wheels and a larger cutting deck would offer maintenance workers more stability, allowing them to more easily mow the grass along the embankments of U.S. 31.
Coming in at just over the town’s bid allowance, the council opted to release a bid for the new equipment.
In other business the council:
Approved a $50 sponsorship to a Hanceville Middle School cheerleader.
Approved a $360 donation the Hanceville High School baseball team to provide them with a meal during their upcoming trip to the state tournament. Councilman Michael Black abstained from voting due to his involvement with the team.
Approved the purchase of the 1.5 acre Kretzschmar property for $50,000. Eskew abstained from voting due to his distant relation to the property owners.
Received the Bronze Risk Management Award from the Alabama League of Municipalities. Recipients of the award include the top 5% of ALM members with minimal losses for a five year period.
Were presented with the fire truck which was purchased last year. Minor repairs to the reflective striping are still needed, but members of the council expressed their excitement to have received the vehicle.
