GARDEN CITY — Three projects will bring increased recreational opportunities to Colony and Garden City thanks to a settlement from a lawsuit stemming from a wastewater spillage into the Black Warrior River.
On June 26, 2019, wastewater spilled into the Black Warrior River from the Tyson owned River Valley Ingredients facility in Hanceville
An investigation by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) reported an estimated 800,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater made its way into the river resulting in more than 175,000 fish dying along 50 miles in Cullman and Walker counties.
An outside environmental contractor hired by Tyson on the day of the spill, stated that 220,000 gallons spilled into the river, while testing performed by the environmental non-profit agency Black Warrior Riverkeeper showed more that double the normal levels of E. Coli present in the affected areas.
A lawsuit filed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in 2020 was settled a year later in Marshall County courts with Tyson agreeing to a sum of $3 million; $1.5 million of which was to be placed in a trust overseen by a five-member bipartisan committee made up of local delegates.
On Saturday, June 25, the committee announced the first three projects to be funded by the settlement.
The existing riverfront access located in Garden City will receive a hefty renovation in a four part project. Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner Ed Poolos — who also served as chairman of the oversight committee — said that renovations would begin with a “river cleanup“ effort and the construction of a new kayak launch. Further renovations would include an expanded parking area, a new walking trail and the construction of a restroom facility.
As a family enjoyed a day of swimming in the Mulberry Fork, Alabama State Senator Garlan Gudger — who served as a member of the Attorney General’s Restitution Fund Oversight Committee — explained his personal connection to the Garden City access site.
“We couldn’t ask for a better backdrop today as we make these announcements. Just last year in the very spot that that family is swimming my family came out here and were baptized,” Gudger continued to explain the geographical significance of the Mulberry.
“The river serves as the natural border that separates Cullman from our neighbors. When I cross that bridge, I know that I’m home,” Gudger said.
Committee member James Fields said he was “overjoyed” to play a role in the projects.
“[I thought] Garden City is about to be blessed,” Fields said.
At a separate event in Colony, funds were announcement for the construction of a gravel road and parking area. While Poolos noted that this might be the smallest of the announced projects, by creating the area’s first river-access point, that it arguably held the most significance.
“This gets the people [of Colony] to the river, that’s their God given right,” Poolos said.
Gudger said that the inclusion of the Town of Colony came at the request of Mary Parker, who approached Gudger following a church service to express her desire for the town to receive assistance.
“Without communication we wouldn’t be here,” Gudger said.
Fields — who is originally from Colony — said that the amount of concern for the town from his fellow committee members “touched his heart.”
“They worked harder than even I did to make sure that Colony got a piece of the pie,” Fields said.
Poolos also recognized the residents of Colony saying that he had been “blown away” by the amount of community involvement he had witnessed during his time in the town.
“Every person has a sense of pride here. Y’all love this community more than anyone I’ve ever seen,” Poolos said.
A third project in Walker County, will expand a parking area near the Sipsey Fork and provide a dock as well as a new pavilion and restroom facility.
Poolos said that surveying work had already been completed at the Sipsey location and would soon begin at the Garden City location. Following the completion of surveys and their approval, the committee would begin the bidding process. Poolos estimated a tentative three month timeframe before any construction would be able to begin.