GARDEN CITY — Members of the Garden City Volunteer Fire Department will be happy to hear that the completion of the new fire station is now in sight after the town council approved bids for four finishing projects for the facility.
The council made several last-minute design modifications to the building’s interior plans last month before finalizing a list of bid proposals. During a work session leading up to the council’s meeting on Monday, July 10, the council opened and discussed the quotes.
Although two of the bids received were priced lowered than the awarded bid, they were rejected due to not fulfilling the design’s specifications. Bids were awarded to:
- Burton Properties, LLC for Interior Construction — $41,820
- Impact Electric to install the building’s electrical system — $46,500
- Pro Temp to install the building’s HVAC system — $11,414.84
- Isbell Masonry to install the exterior concrete parking lot and drive — $59,500
While the construction of the site’s exterior retention pond was not included on the specification sheet, the quote from Isbell Masonry included additional grading and concrete work needed to complete that phase of the project.
After the contracts were awarded, the council elected to allow Mayor Tim Eskew to use his discretion when seeking out a loan to fund the projects.
The council also began preparing for a future bid project set to be announced next month. A pre-bid meeting was scheduled for 2 p.m. on August 1, when the town will finalize details on its Sewer Lagoon Project. The council has also preemptively scheduled the opening of those bids on Aug. 15, also at 2 p.m.
In other business the council:
- Approved its application for an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant for the purpose of purchasing new aerators for the town’s sewer lagoon.