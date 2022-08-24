GARDEN CITY — At Monday evening’s meeting, the Garden City Town Council addressed resident concerns over an increase in monthly fire dues after being approved last month.
The increase of $3 per month brings the monthly cost for all residential and commercial customers inside the Garden City limits to $8 per month, and $13 per month for properties within the Garden City Fire District but outside the town’s corporate limits. Mayor Tim Eskew said that the increase is partially a result of not having gone an extended length of time without having raised the rates and puts them in-line with other similarly sized municipalities.
“When over the years you’ve not gone up like you should have, you’ve got to catch up. and still we’re in the middle row of everybody. We’re not the highest, we’re not the lowest, we’re right in the middle,” Eskew said.
Garden City Fire Chief James Johnson said that the department’s increased call volume also played a factor in needing to increase the dues. Johnson said that in 2019, the department responded to 72 calls. That number doubled in 2020 with 158, and rose again the following year to 180. While Johnson said that the department does assist other fire departments within the area, that those calls were not included in his numbers. According to Johnson, many of these calls were dispatched to perform lift assists and vital checks.
“Every time we go out and we do a vital check, that’s $75 that it costs Garden City for medical supplies. The gloves, the gas, the glucose, the needles to prick fingers, all that comes up to about $75. So you multiply $75 times 180 calls and that’s a lot of money going out,” Johnson said.
After responding to a fire at the Tyson plant in Hanceville in June, the department was left without proper fire gear for six months and the fire resulted in stricter rules for fire departments to be enforced across the county, he said.
“We had to use outdated gear and that was really dangerous for us to use. So now they’re wanting us to have two sets of gear up to date at all times, just in case we have a gear go down or we have to wash our gear, we’ll have a backup here. Well, that gear is $4,000 a set — when two years ago we could get it for a little over $2,000,” Johnson said.
The department does receive state funding, but is limited on the purchases that can be made using those funds. “We can’t go buy a lot of things with [funds] that come from taxes. So the fire dues are about the only way that we can maintain a lot of our fire department,” Johnson said.
During his monthly report to the council, Johnson said that while sickness within the fire department caused several calls to be missed last month, that the amount of calls for the year was currently at 96 and that he predicted that number to pass 200 before the end of the year.
Johnson also presented the council with his resignation from his position as Fire Chief, but will remain a part of the department to train Assistant Chief Tyler Legg to step into his position.