GARDEN CITY — The town of Garden City put on a show for residents and visitors Sunday night, with Mother Nature - in the form of a rainbow that stretched across the evening sky behind the rail road tracks - providing the pre-show.
The town's Freedom Celebration drew a couple hundred residents and visitors who gathered for food and fellowship to kick off the July 4th week. Young kids enjoyed the thrill of sliding down an inflatable slide and making use of the town park's playground, while the mechanical bull attracted attendees of all ages. The evening was capped off by a fireworks show.
Councilman Scott Arnold, who helped organize the event with the town's three churches, said at the June council meeting that they were hoping for good weather, and it was delivered. While dark clouds rolled by and thunder was heard, storms kindly held off from ruining the community event. People sat in lawn chairs, catching up with neighbors and keeping an eye on kids running around.
Harold Stinnett sat under the shade of a tree, deep frying enough chicken, hamburgers and hot dogs to feed everyone. "I'm happy to do it," he said.
