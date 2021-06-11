VINEMONT — Local children got an up-close look at several of the area’s farms this week as part of the North Alabama Agriplex’s annual Touring Farms for Kids.
Agriplex Director Rachel Dawsey said this year is the 20th year that the Agriplex has hosted the summer tour for local kids, and would have been the 20th in a row if it wasn’t for last year’s cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s tour saw 35 children registered, and while there were a few who stayed home because of the risk of rain, everyone on the tour has been excited for the peek into Cullman County’s agricultural industry.
“It’s been a good two days,” she said.
Along with tours of local farms, the kids also made a stop at Wallace State Community College, where they were able to learn about the school’s small farm program, plant cucumbers and take cuttings of flowers with them as mementos.
The children also went to the Festhalle Farmers Market on Thursday, and were given credit to buy some of the market’s home-grown vegetables, baked good or other items.
This year’s tour included stops at Sullivan Creek Ranch, Steele Orchard, 4D Farms, Providence Farms and Young’s Family Flower Farm, which all gave a look at different aspects of the agriculture and agri-tourism industries in Cullman County, and Dawsey said she is grateful to each farm for inviting them to bring the children.
“I’m always kind of humbled by the farms hosting us because they’re always so busy, and they usually do a lot of work getting ready for us, so we’re thankful that they let us come and see their farms,” she said.
Amanda Shavers contributed to this article.
