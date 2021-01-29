Celebration of Life Service for Shelley Ruth Skinner, age 44, of Vinemont, will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Longview Church of God. Mrs. Skinner passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her residence. She was born August 12, 1976, to Steven Guy and Terri "Pam" Hart. She…