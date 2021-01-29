The Wallace State Community College Future Foundation is taking applications for scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year that will begin in the Fall 2021 semester.
Each year, the Future Foundation awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to students and has more than 150 different scholarships available for future students and those currently enrolled at Wallace State. The Future Foundation awarded over $270,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“We are proud to offer these scholarships to our students and thankful to our donors who make that possible,” said Suzanne Harbin, Vice President of Advancement and Innovation at Wallace State. “Many of these scholarships help students complete their education and achieve dreams they might not have realized otherwise. Some of them take care of simple but important needs such as food and fuel, while others cover tuition, books, supplies and even certification exams.”
Current high school students who will be attending Wallace State next fall and current Wallace State students who will be returning in the fall are eligible to apply for the Future Foundation Scholarships. Students must have submitted an application to the college and have been accepted and have a Wallace State email address. They should have also completed the 2021-2022 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) at www.fafsa.gov.
The more than 150 scholarships include opportunities that are specific to certain programs or divisions at the college, as well as general scholarships which are open to most of the student population. Requirements vary depending on the specific scholarship. These scholarships can be combined with other Future Foundation scholarships, with institutional scholarships, federal student aid and with outside scholarship awards.
“Many times, we see students who may not qualify for Pell grants, but who still struggle with being able to pay for college expenses,” Harbin said. “Our goal is to fill that gap as much as possible so that students can earn the degree or certificate they’re seeking and enter the workforce, gain a promotion, or transfer to a four-year university to advance their education.”
Visit https://wallacestate.academicworks.com/ to view the scholarships offered by the Wallace State Future Foundation and to complete the application. The deadline to submit an application is March 5.
Applications are also being accepted for scholarships offered by the college, with a Feb. 16 deadline to apply. Visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/financial-aid/wscc-scholarships to see the list of these scholarships and to submit the application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.