The old Funzone property in Cullman is seeing new life thanks to new owners who are looking to open up for miniature golf in the near future.
City Park Mini Golf, located at 1635 Main Ave SW, is set to open somewhere around August to September.
The miniature golf course is phase one of larger plans for Cullman by CityScape Family Entertainment, a new brand founded by local residents Steve and Angie Patrick, who are Global Kids and Family Pastors at Daystar Church.
“Opening a Family Entertainment venue has been in our heart since we moved to Cullman 14 years ago. We have always felt that ‘Family Entertainment’ is an unfulfilled niche in Cullman. We also know that God has given us the gifts, and the passion for Family Ministry, events, and wholesome family entertainment. We desire to honor God by using our business to impact lives in our community as we continue our church ministry,” Steve Patrick said in an emailed statement. “We are looking forward to sharing more details soon but we appreciate the already overwhelming positive response and encouragement from our community in this endeavor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.