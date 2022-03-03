The St. Bernard Preparatory School community is coming together to support one of its own, opening donations on behalf of a 7th grade student who lost each of her parents to two separate tragedies in the span of less than a month.
A scholarship fund for St. Bernard Prep student Sarah Cumbie of Blountsville has been established in the wake of the recent deaths of her father and her mother.
“She’s a sweet young woman and a bright, bright girl, and she’s been through so much in such a short amount of time,” said St. Bernard Prep School marketing director Joyce Nix. “Losing a parent at any age is difficult for anyone, and losing both at her age is something most of us really can’t even fathom. Our hearts go out to her, and she has been in our thoughts and our prayers.”
Sarah’s father, Patrick Cumbie, passed away on Feb. 10 at Cullman Regional Medical Center after being admitted to the hospital for an illness. Less than three weeks later, on Feb. 26, her mother, Marie Cumbie, was killed in a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 278 east of Cullman.
Sarah’s family has set up an account on her behalf at Citizens Bank in Cullman. Members of the community wishing to donate to the fund may do so by contacting the bank by phone at 256-841-6600 and asking to speak with Mary.
A separate scholarship fund also has been set up at St. Bernard Prep School, where Sarah is a boarding student. Contact Stacey Price at sprice@stbernardprep.com or 256-255-5830 to learn more about contributing to the scholarship fund. Acknowledgement of gifts will be sent to Sarah’s family, St. Bernard Prep School headmaster Fr. Joel Martin, O.S.B. told the Times.
