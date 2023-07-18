HANCEVILLE — From how to properly propagate a plant to learning how the genetic makeup of mythical dragons effect the creature’s appearance, one group of local elementary students spent last week getting hands-on experience in a wide range of subjects during Wallace State’s third annual Summer STEAM Camp.
Todd Hardman typically works as the chairperson for the college’s Engineering Technology Department. He is a bit more accustomed to teaching scientific principles such as aerodynamics, propulsion, lift and drag to those in their late teens and early 20s. On Thursday, July 13, Hardman had a slightly different approach.
Hardman used these same principles throughout his portion of the camp, but instead of lecturing the 30-40 students on the formulas and theories behind them, he chose to let them see for themselves.
Using plastic straws and sheets of card stock, the students were tasked with designing and building their own model rockets which they were able to test on a makeshift “launchpad” just outside of the classroom.
Outfitted with the appropriate white lab coats, the students experimented with a multitude of designs as they tweaked the shape and number of fins after each test flight. Some opted for a large number and rounded corners while others opted for fewer more angular shapes.
One student asked, “Do you think this is going to fly,” as he showed a volunteer his ambitious design of just the straw itself. It did not.
The enthusiasm each student showed as they awaited their turn to test their rockets was exactly what Hardman — who also taught the group how to create biodiesel fuel from used cooking fats earlier in the week — said he had hoped to achieve.
“The biggest thing for us is the principles of creativity, design and even a little bit of the manufacturing process,” Hardman said. “You know, who knows what is going to spur that excitement for these kids.”
Computer Science Instructor Greg Knight said the program was started to maintain interest in STEM fields with older elementary aged students in the area. He said he began to notice a “huge drop-off” in excitement as students began to develop interest in other things after around the fourth grade.
“We wanted to keep those kids interest going through the summer months so that when they go back to school, they haven’t been away from STEM type activities. We wanted something that could bring that gap in the school year so they could stay interested,” Knight said. “If we don’t foster and maintain that excitement and interest in these activities, these kids are probably not going to get to the rocket scientist stage or they’re going to go a different route where they are not as interested in a STEM career,” Knight said.
Hardman also included a competitive element to his approach as well. When rain brought an end to Thursday’s flight tests, he announced Faith Peek’s rocket delivered the longest flight of the day and awarded her with a model of a fossilized T-Rex.
After receiving her prize, Peeks appropriately named her new dinosaur companion “Rocket.”