Voters in most local cities and towns will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in a bevy of contested municipal races for mayors, council members, and school board leaders.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at all locations countywide on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Only municipal offices will be up for grabs, with no partisan races for local, state, or national office in play until the Nov. 3 general election.
The deadline to register to vote for the Aug. 25 municipal election has passed, as has the Aug. 20 deadline for requesting an absentee ballot. Those already voting absentee have until the close of business on Aug. 24 to hand deliver their ballots. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Aug. 24 and received by noon on Aug. 25.
The towns of Fairview and West Point will not have any need for an election after their current mayors and council members all qualified with no opposition. Elected officials for all the county’s new 4-year municipal administrations will be sworn in and assume their roles at their council or board’s November meetings.
The town of Berlin will not have any elections for the mayoral or council seats, but has already seated new council member Keith Hardman.
Below is a preview of all the candidates who’ll appear on the ballot in their respective local cities or towns.
Cullman
Incumbent Cullman mayor Woody Jacobs will face challenger Mark Bussman in the Cullman mayor’s race.
The race for Cullman City Council is an active one, with only incumbent Jenny Folsom not facing opposition on this year’s ballot.
Incumbent Andy Page will face challenger Brad Smith for Place 1; incumbent David Moss Jr. will face challenger Tony Townson for Place 2; incumbent Johnny Cook will face challenger Gwen Parker for Place 3; and incumbent Clint Hollingsworth will face challenger Steve Cummings for Place 4.
Cullman City School Board
Three seats on the Cullman City School Board will be on the ballot.
For Place 2, incumbent Chris Branham will face challenger John “Nick” Dumas; and for Place 4, incumbent Jason Neal will be challenged by Nathan Haynes. Cheryl Harrison and Scott Sessions will vie for Place 3, after current board member Lee Powell did not seek reelection.
Incumbent Joey Orr will run unopposed for Place 1, and Amy Carter will run unopposed for Place 5 after current board member Suzanne Harbin did not seek reelection.
Hanceville
In Hanceville, mayor Kenneth Nail faces no opposition as he seeks a fourth term. There are a pair of contested races to unseat current incumbents on the city council, however. Challenger Joyce E. Barnett has qualified to appear on the ballot against current council Place 1 incumbent Jimmie Nuss. Council incumbent Charles Wilson also faces a challenge from Patty Nail Dean for the Place 4 seat.
All three remaining council incumbents, which includes John Stam (Place 2), Kim Brown (Place 3), and Jimmy Sawyer (Place 5) have qualified for the Aug. 25 election, and all three will be running unopposed.
Good Hope
Most of Good Hope’s elected officials will run unopposed in August, with the exception of one seat on the city council.
Place 2 council mebner Maxie Jones will be challenged by Eric Phillips, while mayor Jerry Bartlett, council members Terry Shabel (Place 1), Susan Eller (Place 3), Greg Brown (Place 4), and Taft Dillashaw (Place 5) have all qualified and will run unopposed.
Baileyton
There will be five contested elections in Baileyton, with Dewayne Sumner (Place 1) being the only council member to run unopposed.
Mayor Johnny Dyar will face current council member Windell Calloway in the race for the mayoral seat.
Deborah Moon and Roy Shedd have qualified to run for Place 2, incumbent Wendell Peterson will face Randy Gaines for Place 3, incumbent Myra Martin will be running against Benny Guthrie for Place 4, and incumbent Greg Griffin faces challenger Pat Dyar for Place 5.
Colony
Colony will only have one election, as current Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Johnson challenges Mayor Donnis Leeth, but two new faces will run unopposed for seats on the council. Eric Carwell (Place 1), Samuel Ashford (Place 2) and Ethel Alexander (Place 5) have all qualified for re-election, and Mary Parker (Place 3) and Jasmine Cole (Place 4) will be joining the council as they run unopposed.
South Vinemont
South Vinemont will have a few elections on the ballot, including a race for the town’s top position as mayor Radginal Dodson will be challenged by current council member Shirley Arnett.
For Place 1 on the council, incumbent council member JoAnn Oakley will be up against Chris Thompson. Sonya Copeland and Jerry C. Smith, Sr. will be facing each other for Place 5 on the council.
Sonya Mabry Adams (Place 2), J.D. Marcum (Place 3) and Bonnie Goodwin (Place 4) will run unopposed.
Dodge City
Dodge City residents will have three races on the municipal ballot, with mayor Tawana Canada facing a challenge from Gerald Turner.
For Place 4 on the council, Inez McDonald will be facing Mark Brannon; and for Place 5, Ervin Chumley, J.V. Shelton and Kimberly Searcy will be vying for the seat.
Jason Burney (Place 1), Murray Lowe (Place 2) and Anthony Todd (Place 3) will be running unopposed.
Holly Pond
In Holly Pond, a new mayor will take office after qualifying for the seat with no opposition. Current Town council member Carla Hart will be the town’s new mayor after she qualified for the position and current Mayor Bill Oliver did not seek re-election.
There will be an election for Place 1 on the council as incumbent Lou Thomas is challenged by Julie Ray.
Charles Holcomb (Place 2), Paul Brown (Place 4) and Gladys Wisener (Place 5) will run unopposed, and Place 3 on the council had no one qualify to fill the seat.
Garden City
Garden City will only have one contested seat in the upcoming election, with incumbent Patsy Chafin facing challenger Oscar Goodwin for Place 5.
