The Wallace State Community College Adult Education department is offering full scholarships to area students who would like to complete a short-term certificate in Medical Lab Assistant (MLA). The department is partnering with the Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) program to offer the two-semester option at minimal cost to the student.
The program, including books, immunizations, background check and personal protective equipment (face shield, gloves and paper lab coat) is funded through a partnership with the Wallace State Adult Education department.” The only out-of-pocket expense for the student will be one set of scrubs that can be purchased anywhere in the color True Red.
MLT Program Director Chris Cleghorn said medical lab assistants often work in doctors’ offices and urgent care facilities and are responsible for completing waived testing. Waived testing includes pregnancy tests and tests for flu, strep, etc.
Requirements to enroll in the MLA option include a 2.0 GPA on any previous college coursework or high school diploma (conditional acceptance may be granted for GPA below 2.0), take the ACCUPLACER or ACT (no minimum score required); and take a CPR course paid for by the Adult Education department.
Students seeking to use the Adult Education scholarship will also take the Tests of Adult Basic Education (TABE), which is used to assess the skills and knowledge of adult learners. The scholarship is open to anyone, regardless of previous college experience and is for students entering during the Summer Mini Term II which starts July 6.
The deadline to apply for the program is June 24. Visit wallacestate.edu/mlt for more information or contact Chris Cleghorn at 256.352.8347 or chris.cleghorn@wallacestate.edu. Visit wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000.
