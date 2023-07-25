The North Alabama town of Eva is gearing up for its annual family-friendly festival which is set to take place at the end of September. The Eva Frontier Days festival, set for Sept. 30, has all the makings of a traditional hometown festival including a parade, antique tractors, live music featuring local talent and offers some unexpected entertainment that draws visitors in from near and far.
The Eva Fronter Days festival is a family-friendly event that is greatly supported by the community and includes several events in the week leading up to the Sept. 30 event. The community kicks off Eva Frontier Days Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. with a hayride at Eva School. Cost to ride is $1 per person and includes a free hotdog and drink at the end of the ride. The public is invited to old-fashioned hymnbook singing on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. (location TBA). The agenda for Friday, Sept. 29 consists of music on the square under the entertainment tent beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
The big day gets under way in downtown Eva on Saturday, Sept. 30 beginning at 9 a.m. with an art show, craft vendors, food vendors, car and antique tractor show and live music. Additional activities include a parade through the downtown area at 11 a.m. and a pig-calling contest at 3 p.m. The day wraps up at the Eva ballfields with the frog-jumping contest at 4 p.m. followed by the greased pig chase at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information including a schedule of events and locations, visit evafrontierdays.com.