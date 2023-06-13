Oktoberfest may still be months away, but the Friends of Frankweiler community organization will be giving Cullman a reason to celebrate its German heritage next month. On Sunday, July 2, the group will celebrate the 200th birthday of Colonel John Cullmann at the downtown Festhalle.
The group exists to maintain a close relationship with Cullman’s sister city of Frankweiler, Germany, which has its own Friends of Cullman organization. The relationship began in 1987 when former Cullman mayor, Jack Sides, was invited to visit the hometown of Col. Cullmann by Frankweiler’s Burgermeister Gunter Stiess. Friends of Frankweiler president, Ernest Hauk, said residents of the two cities have exchanged visits and maintained their connection to this day, due largely to the efforts from each of their groups.
“We think it’s important, that is, something that continues to maintain our sister city status and to maintain our friendship with people from Frankweiler. Those people are just wonderful people, very loving and very kind. Sort of like some of us here in Cullman,” Hauk said.
The group has been looking for ways to increase visibility and encourage wider participation apart from its quarterly meetings. In celebration of the cities 150th anniversary and its founder’s 200th birthday, the group has waived any membership fees for the entirety of 2023. Hauk said the birthday celebration next month is a fitting way to honor Col. Cullmann, who he described as a “very colorful and forward thinking character.” Hauk said the founder was known for his love of parties and even designed the city’s original roadways to be wide enough to accommodate the turning radius of the time’s beer wagons.
“He loved to party and enjoyed having a good time. He enjoyed celebrating things with people, which is all the more reason why we are having this 200th birthday celebration,” Hauk said.
The celebration is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the Cullman Festhalle. The group will be passing out cupcakes and bottled waters and is also exploring the possibility of having several giveaways to those in attendance.
For more information on the event, visit the Friends of Frankweiler facebook page or visit the Cullman County Museum.