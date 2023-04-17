Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, April 10 — Monday, April 17, 2023:
4/10
Identity theft: no location reported.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Hwy. 157.
4/13
Theft of property, third degree-tools: Lowe’s, Cherokee Avenue SW.
4/14
Harassment; menacing: Hwy. 157.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Miller Street SW.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2001 Nissan: Clark Street NE.
Domestic violence, third degree: Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
4/15
Theft of property, first degree-2006 Ford Focus: 4th Street SW.
Domestic violence; harassment: 3rd Street NE.
4/16
Criminal trespassing, first degree: Rosemont Avenue NW.
Assault, third degree: St. Joseph Drive NW.
Harassment: Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence; harassment: Lessman Circle SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-bag & contents: Third Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/14
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 57, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 43, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
4/15
Driving under the influence; criminal littering: male, 46, of Cullman, arrested on I-65/mm 308.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157/Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- expired tag: male, 57, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: female, 36, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SE.
4/16
Driving under the influence: male, 19, of Arab, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; criminal trespassing, first degree: male, 32, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue/Loring Street.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
4/13
Harassment: County Road 397.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Danes Lane.
Theft of property: County Road 1375.
Criminal mischief: County Road 520.
Theft of property: County Road 255.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 437.
4/14
Domestic violence: County Road 245.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Criminal mischief: County Road 728.
Harassment: County Road 1718.
Assault: County Road 222.
Domestic violence: County Road 1107.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1154.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 404.
Theft of property: County Road 895.
Domestic violence: County Road 538.
Trespassing; criminal mischief: Hwy. 31.
4/15
Assault: County Road 230.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: County Road 517.
Domestic violence: County Road 703.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1776.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 N.
4/16
Theft of property: Cemetery Road.
Reckless endangerment: Hwy. 278 E.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1223.
Burglary: Hwy. 91.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
4/14
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 30, arrested at Exit 289/Stuckey’s.
Criminal littering: female, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Public intoxication: male, 38, arrested at Hwy. 278 Car Wash.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 34, arrested on Hwy. 31 S/10th Street SE.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 53, arrested on County Road 1154.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 35, arrested on County Road 1154.
Public intoxication: male, 59, arrested on Hwy. 91/County Road 747.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 29, arrested at Exit 328.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 39, arrested at Love’s.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 38, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 463.
Harassment: male, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: male, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 44, arrested on County Road 538.
4/15
Obstruction-governmental operations: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Dog/cat without rabies tag/certification; obstruction-governmental operations: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bench Warrant: female, 52, arrested at Blount County Jail.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 42, arrested on County Road 703.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 35, arrested at Traditions Bank.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 39, arrested on County Road 1087.
4/16
Driving under the influence of a combined substance: female, 22, arrested on Main Street NW.
Reckless endangerment; terrorist threat: male, 57, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 46, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69/Stoney Lonesome.
Theft-miscellaneous; failure to appear- selling/giving cigarettes to minors; negotiating worthless instrument; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: female, 47, arrested on 3rd Street SE.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 60, arrested at Marathon.