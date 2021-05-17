BERLIN — With close to 300 weather radios still left to give away, the town of Berlin is making it easier than ever before to pick up a free unit.
At its regular council meeting Monday, the town council clarified that it’s flexible about where and when the radios can be handed out — whether it’s at the town hall, dropping by the farmers market, or even picking up the phone and making some other convenient arrangement.
“Even if I’m in my car at Walmart, I’ll be happy to give them away,” joked town clerk Keirstyn Montgomery, “so long as you can provide the verifying information that allows me to turn them loose.”
Though the town saw a strong response at the start of its giveaway cycle earlier this year, fewer residents have taken advantage of the giveaway in the ensuing months — perhaps, said council members, because not everyone realizes they may qualify to receive a free radio.
You don’t have to be a Berlin resident to qualify for a free unit; you simply have to live in the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department’s 32 square-mile coverage area and pay fire dues to the department. That’s a significantly larger footprint than the town’s small incorporated area, and all that’s required to obtain a free radio is paperwork — such as a photo ID and an electric bill to show proof that the fire dues you pay go to the BVFD.
Last month, town leaders extended the weather radio giveaway so that residents could pick up their free devices on Saturdays at the Berlin Farmers Market — an offer that still stands. The market is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., as well as on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Montgomery said she or another town representative will be glad to accommodate anyone who can’t make it to the market on Saturdays (including bringing the devices along on Mondays and Wednesdays), so long as they call ahead. You can contact the Berlin Town Hall from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at 256-736-3138.
