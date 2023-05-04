Right on the heels of spring cleanup drives held across Cullman County last month, May marks the time when residents can haul away those lingering last items too unwieldy to fit in a conventional disposal bin.
The Cullman County Sanitation Department is offering residents a free trip to the county landfill all throughout the month of May, welcoming non-commercial visits that can accommodate most oversized trash items — though hazardous materials such as car tires, oils, paints and large batteries won’t be accepted.
Aimed at assisting all county residents with disposing of their biggest waste items, the once-a-year free dump offer allows residential sanitation customers to offload their oversized trash (or even a truckload of smaller waste material) at no cost — so long as they put in their own sweat equity to cart the refuse to the landfill.
Vouchers needed to secure the free landfill trips have been sent to residential power customers via mail as inclusions in the latest utility bill from the Cullman Electric Cooperative. To take advantage of the offer, be sure to bring your voucher along this month and present it at the landfill weigh station.
Contact the Cullman County Sanitation department at 256-287-1142 for more information on this year’s free dump day, including information on which materials can and can’t be accepted at the landfill.
In keeping with the springtime housecleaning theme, the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama also is offering free shredding services in Cullman this month. Slated for Saturday, May 13, the “Cullman Shred Day” event will provide free document shredding — including drive-through services — at the King Edward Plaza Shopping Center in south Cullman.
The no-cost service will be available from 9 a.m. until noon on May 13, and will accommodate up to three large bags (or boxes) of shreddable paper material per vehicle. The event also will serve as a drug take-back site (no needles accepted), as well as a collection point to drop off donated non-perishable food items on behalf of Cullman Caring for Kids.
The King Edward Shopping Center is located just east of U.S. Highway 31 at 1731 2nd Avenue SW in Cullman. For more information about the free shred event, call 256-533-4804.