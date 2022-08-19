A greased pig, frogs and a parade take centerstage when the town of Eva comes together next month for the town’s annual Frontier Days festival. Set for September 17-24, Eva Frontier Days festival features a greased pig chase, frog jumping contest, parade, antique tractors, hayride and much more, providing several days of family-friendly entertainment.
The Eva Frontier Days Beauty Pageant gets the weeklong celebration going on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at Charlie’s Vineyard at Frost Farm located at 1684 Frost Road. A hayride is set for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20. Cost is $1 per person and includes a free hotdog and drink at the end of the ride. Eva Baptist Church will host an old-fashioned hymnbook singing on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Live music is on the agenda Friday, Sept. 23 beginning at 6 p.m. on the square. Slated to perform under the entertainment tent is Another Town and admission is free.
The big day gets underway at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 with an arts and craft show, food vendors and an antique tractor and car show. Additional activities include live entertainment by The Pylant Family, Dry Creek Bluegrass, Abby Huffnagle and Wildcat Ridge, a parade at 11 a.m. and a pig-calling contest at 3 p.m. The day wraps up at the ball fields with the frog-jumping contest at 4 p.m. followed by the greased pig chase at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information including a schedule of events and locations, visit http://www.evafrontierdays.com/.