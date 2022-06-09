Wallace state ag students

Four Wallace State students were named recipients of the 3M/NC3 Transformational Scholarship. Pictured are, from left, Agriculture/Horticulture Production instructor Jason Bynum, Wallace State Dean of Applied Technologies Wes Rakestraw, students Daniel Campos, Jordan Mills, Annalisa Pope and Lauren Seymore and Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics.

 Special to The Times

Four students from Wallace State Community College’s Agriculture/Horticulture Production program are the recipients of The Skilled Trades – 3M Transformational Scholarship, a national scholarship through 3M and the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3).

Wallace State students to earn the scholarship are:

Daniel Campos – Cullman

Jordan Mills — Anniston

Annalisa Pope – Vestavia Hills

Lauren Seymore — Addison

The Agriculture/Horticulture Production students were among 50 nationwide to earn the scholarship, which can be applied to the 2022-2023 academic year.

“All four students deserve the scholarship and recognition. They’re leaders among our department and excel,” said program chair Jason Bynum. “It’s a big deal when you’re one of only 50 students to achieve something.”

Campos has been selected to serve as Wallace State’s inaugural ambassador at the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) fall conference scheduled for September in Orlando.

Additionally, Wallace State’s Agriculture/Horticulture Production program sent a team to compete in its first NALP Collegiate Landscape Competition last semester.

“It’s a big step forward for our program to join the NALP and work to be recognized nationally. We want our students to be able to network with like-minded people in the profession and help them grow any way possible,” Bynum said.

Wallace State’s Agriculture/Horticulture Production program, which features an associate degree or certificate options, offers practical training for jobs in landscaping, forestry service, conservation, farming, nursery, agriscience education, and more, including a new sustainable agriculture option and a 2+2 Poultry Science option with Auburn University.

For more information about Wallace State, visit wallacestate.edu

Patrick Camp can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238

