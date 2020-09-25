A former Warehouse District proprietor has turned herself in to law enforcement after being indicted last week by a Cullman County Grand Jury on theft charges relating to her alleged business dealings.
Johnann C. Moore was arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center Thursday evening after warrants stemming from the Sept. 17 indictment were issued for her arrest. Moore, 59, is the former proprietor of the Book & Barrel Outfitters men’s shop in Cullman’s Warehouse District, as well as a former operator of Warehouse District women’s boutique MoMoSHE, which closed and rebranded with a new name — Urban Grace — under new owner Kay Shabel in 2018. Book & Barrel closed for business at the end of June earlier this year.
Moore faces a single count of first degree theft of property, as well as a single count of aggravated theft by deception. The indictment names both alleged offenses as Class B felonies, with each separately carrying a potential criminal penalty of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.
Shabel is the named alleged victim in both counts of the indictment. The indictment alleges that Moore committed theft by deception by taking from Shabel, her former MoMoShe business associate, an amount of cash (or its legal equivalent) that exceeds $200,000, and that the “funds were obtained by deception” in violation of the Alabama Criminal Code. It also accuses Moore of first degree theft for allegedly taking from Shabel a cash amount in excess of $2,500 “with the intent to deprive the owner of said property.”
The Cullman City Police Department developed the evidence presented to the Grand Jury last week. Moore was released from the Cullman County Detention Center on an unsecured $10,000 bond on the condition that she appear for her scheduled court date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.