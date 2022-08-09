The family of deacon Bill and Juanita Roberson gathered at the St. Vincent dePaul Building on the church campus of Sacred Heart of Jesus for the dedication of a newly renovated room in honor of the former deacon.
As an ordained minister, Bill worked for more than 30 years tirelessly to assist the various Pastors, visiting the sick and homebound each weekend with his wife Juanita.
Assisting at Masses, being available for any occasions occurring in the church community, Deacon Bill always epitomized the teaching of Jesus as he ‘Loved one another as I have loved you.’
The second floor room in the building will be used for gatherings of youth, group meetings and other events.