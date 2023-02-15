The University of Alabama in Huntsville has announced that College of Nursing alumna Rebecca Brem (MSN ’94) has established a gift to help fund scholarships for nursing students looking to follow in her footsteps. Brem practiced as a nurse and nurse practitioner in Cullman from 1986 through 2002.
Brem has set up a trust with the University of Alabama in Huntsville Foundation (UAHF) that directs her gift to deserving students in need. “Every bit is helpful, and a little goes a long way,” said Brem.
The UAH alumna knows what a gift can mean to a student. When she was teaching nursing, Brem decided to go back to school herself. She applied for a loan and received a scholarship. Today, Brem feels that UAH gave her the opportunity and confidence to move to a new level of her career, and she feels it is her time to give back.
After her time in Cullman, Brem worked in several states across the country including Oregon, Florida, Montana, Arkansas and Idaho. She is married to Dr. Alfred F. Brem, a psychiatrist from Texas.
“I want to help struggling students making a similar transition,” she said. “I want them to be able to go after their goals without worrying about the money.”
When she decided to go back to school to become a nurse practitioner at age 39, Brem knew she’d have more success if she didn’t go it alone.
“A friend had the same idea,” she recalls, “so we did it together.”
With that in mind, the UAH Foundation operates on the principle that there truly is strength in numbers. Gifts of all sizes and types can be combined to make a difference.
For more information about making a planned gift to UAH, or to discover the power in planning, visit UAHLegacy.org.