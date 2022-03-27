One of the original founders of St. Bernard Prep School is returning to the campus where he graduated from college — this time as the private school’s chief executive officer.
Former Cullman High School teacher, soccer coach, and scholar’s bowl sponsor Jim Miller steps into his new role at St. Bernard this month.
Recently retired from Shelby County Schools as the system’s assistant director of human resources and chief of staff, Miller earned his B.A degree from St. Bernard in 1976, the last year the campus served as the home of the former St. Bernard College. His wife Kathy, who’s also joining St. Bernard’s administration as a board member and in a part-time role as an assistant to headmaster Fr. Joel Martin, attended college at the same campus and earned her degree in 1979 — the final year the college operated under the Southern Benedictine name.
Along with friends Pete Nassetta and Mike Burke, Miller chartered today’s St. Bernard Preparatory School in the 1980s and served as its first headmaster. Originally a native of a small town outside Buffalo, New York, Miller first came to St. Bernard as a college student, and wherever his career would later take him, the school and its culture of faith always have remained a vital part of his life.
“It’s home for a lot of reasons,” said Miller. “Father Marcus [Voss] is practically a member of our family. He married Kathy and me; he baptized my babies. I had never been to the South when I first came to college here, and ended up graduating from St. Bernard College with a history and education major and an English minor. Kathy and I are both very happy to be back.”
In August of 2020, Abbot Voss asked Fr. Joel Martin to assume the position of Headmaster at the school, and since that time, the duties of President of St. Bernard Prep also have been his responsibility. MIller’s hiring, said Martin, alleviates that dual workload. “For the good of the school, our board of directors and I have sought some relief on that front,” he explained in a release.
With guidance from the school’s board of directors, the CEO is responsible for the overall management of St. Bernard Prep and other educational, social, and recreational activities at the school. Miller’s appointment reflects the board’s decision “to support the school by being actively involved in the administrative arm of Saint Bernard Preparatory School,” the school said in the same release.
“This new action by our Board will be a huge boost to St. Bernard Prep life,” Martin added. “The Millers have had impressive careers in education, and bring not only a wealth of experience but much love for St. Bernard.”
