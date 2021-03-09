COLONY — An argument over distribution of food boxes led to former Colony mayor Donnis Leeth being escorted out of town hall by a Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tuesday night. The argument was the latest in a long-running feud between the past and current administration that had members of the public delivering a dressing down to the council.
“My only concern about this town is that I don’t think we’re going forward with anything because we can’t seem to get on one accord,” said resident Betty Green.
“Two wrongs don’t make a right,” she said. “Somebody’s got to get a level head in here.”
Another member of the public said she was tired of seeing the town as “the laughing stock” of the county in the media. “You say you want to get along, but ain’t nobody getting along,” she said. She concluded her comments by calling on current mayor Curtis Johnson to resign.
“You have caused this town a lot of heartache,” she said.
Johnson said the problems on the council started “from day one,” with some members of the council. “I love everybody,” he said. “I try my best to get along with everybody.”
The latest dustup came when Leeth - whom Johnson defeated in the municipal election last year - said Johnson was refusing to give USDA food boxes to people who live outside of Colony. He said a woman from Damascus came to get a box and Johnson turned her away. Johnson denied the claim, and was backed up by Councilwoman Jasmine Cole who said she was there when the woman came by and said she’d heard Johnson was only allowing Colony residents to take food.
“He told her it was for everybody,” said Cole, referring to Johnson. “She’d already gotten a box, though, so she left.”
Leeth has been distributing USDA food boxes through the community food pantry, while Johnson is handing out boxes at town hall.
The exchange got heated, and a deputy directed Leeth to leave town hall.
Prior to that, the town council - minus Councilwoman Ethel Alexander and Councilman Eric Carwell, who were absent - approved ordering the Alabama Municipal League’s “Handbook for Mayors and Councilmembers” for each member of the council, and agreed that any member who wanted to attend the league’s annual convention in May in Huntsville would be able to go.
They also discussed the town’s audit. Clerk Pat Ponder said the 2015 audit is nearly done and then the auditor can start on 2016. The town is behind on its audits and Ponder said according to the law, the auditor can’t work on the following year’s audit until he’s been paid for the previous year’s. “We have the funds in escrow to pay him,” she said.
Other items of discussion included:
The town gym’s 50-year-old roof, which Cole said she will be seeking grants to fund its replacement.
The need for a zero-turn lawn mower and another regular riding lawn mower.
Meeting with the town’s volunteer fire department.
Getting internet service to town hall for the mayor and clerk.
