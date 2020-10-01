Robert Murray, founder and chairman of Cleveland-based Murray Energy Corp., arrives at a news conference at the entrance to the Crandall Canyon Mine, in northwest of Huntington, Utah on Monday, Aug. 20, 2007. A published report says Murray has filed an application with the U.S. Department of Labor for black lung benefits. Ohio Valley ReSource reports the former head of Murray Energy said on the form that he is still board chairman of the company but can no longer serve as president and CEO due to his health.