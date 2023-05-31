Before a historic Republican electoral sweep in 2010 signaled deep changes in Cullman’s political landscape, Democratic judges for generations had presided over Cullman’s 32nd Judicial Circuit.
Though the politics were shifting profoundly in the early 2010s, the local values that had propelled a succession of Democrats into office for decades really hadn’t: In many ways, Cullman’s last wave of Democratic court officials — from Circuit Clerk to District Attorney to its dual pairs of District and Circuit Judges — each resembled today’s current roster of Republican elected officials in ways that resonated, then as now, with voters.
The Hon. Frank Brunner was among that group of longtime Democrats, elected leaders whose small-town values didn’t always reflect those of their national party and certainly found a strong footing locally. On May 26, Brunner passed away in Cullman at the age of 72, 12 years after he retired from three successive terms as one of Cullman’s two circuit judges. His Democratic colleague, presiding Circuit Judge Hon. Don Hardeman, would go on to retire two years later, neither man choosing to seek reelection amid the county’s then-volatile political climate.
Current presiding Circuit Judge Greg Nicholas, a Republican then serving as district judge, was appointed by the governor to succeed Brunner in 2011, and Nicholas knew better than most how little the shifting party affiliations of the time mattered to leaders like Brunner when it came to seriously and thoughtfully approaching their judicial roles.
“Judge Brunner was universally respected by the legal community for his knowledge of the law and his fairness to all those who appeared before him,” Nicholas said this weekend in a statement to The Times. “It was an honor for me to replace Judge Brunner upon his retirement in 2011 and I will always be grateful for the help he and Judge Hardeman gave me as I made the transition from district court to the circuit court. Judge Brunner was a man who cared deeply about his community, and his 17 years of faithful service as circuit court judge will long be honored and remembered.”
Born April 17, 1951, Brunner earned his law degree from the Birmingham School of Law in 1981. He would go on to serve two elected terms as circuit judge beginning in 1994 before announcing his 2011 retirement, with one year remaining in his final term, at the age of 59.
Funeral services for Hon. H. Frank Brunner, Jr. will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Church, with burial to follow at Cullman City Cemetery. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a forthcoming charity in Brunner’s name, the Judge Frank Brunner Memorial Scholarship for paralegals at Wallace State Community College, with details on how to contribute to be shared via social media.
Judge Brunner is survived by his wife, Stacey Brunner, son Jon Patrick Brunner, daughters Lauren (Jeff) Waple and Holly (Chase) Brunner Letson, and five grandchildren.{/div}