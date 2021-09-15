Former gubernatorial candidate Tim James speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 on the steps of the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. James is considering challenging incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor's race. The son of former Gov. Fob James said he will make a decision by the end of the year. Staking out far-right political territory, the 59-year-old toll road developer has defended people’s decisions to decline the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)