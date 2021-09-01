Baileyton town council meeting

In this file photo from March 5, 2018, Baileyton Mayor Johnny Dyar, center, town clerk Patricia Gilbert, left, and councilman Gene Sumner are seen during Monday night’s council meeting.

BAILEYTON — Former Baileyton Mayor Johnny Dyar was arrested Tuesday on charges relating to his time in office and his re-election campaign last year. Dyar lost his bid for reelection, after serving three terms as mayor.

Dyar, 78, faces five charges including Public Order Crimes - use of official position or office for personal gain (three grand jury counts); and two grand jury warrants for allegedly violating state law that requires campaign materials and ads to identify the person or group responsible for their publication.

The charges stem from a complaint originally filed with the State Ethics Commission.

Amy Henderson can be reached at 256-734-2131 Ext. 216.

