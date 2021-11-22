BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Forecasters are urging Alabama residents to protect water pipes and plants ahead of freezing temperatures expected overnight.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a freeze warning for central Alabama from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures could drop as low as 28 degrees.
The weather service says outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly to prevent them from freezing and possibly bursting. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.
The low temperatures will also be a threat to plants.
