The Bownes Memorial For Kids’ Sake Variety Show is set to return for the first time since 2019 on Feb. 5 in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre at Wallace State Community College.
Cullman Regional Foundation (CRF) Executive Director Maria Stanford said that the program first began as a way for the late pediatrician Dr. Eugene Bownes to showcase the talents of his patients by having them perform when they would come into his office for treatment. The CRF saw the potential in these performances and began hosting the variety show in 1993.
“The foundation took the opportunity to expand on that and open up a variety show to the entire community,” Stanford said.
Auditions were held in November and 27 acts — featuring nearly 100 students — were chosen to perform next month. These students are now selling tickets and sponsorships to raise funds that will allow the CRF to purchase items for the hospitals pediatric department. Stanford said in the past photo-therapy lights used to treat pediatric patients with jaundice were purchased using funds from the show.
Acts will feature vocalists, musicians, dance routines and ventriloquists. Stanford said that not only do the participants benefit from the first hand experience with philanthropic efforts, but they are given the opportunity to display their talents onstage in front of an audience — often for the first time.
“We are excited to once again host the variety show giving students the opportunity to showcase their talents,” Stanford said in a release sent to The Times. “We encourage the community to take part and show your support for this cause benefitting the nursery and pediatric care at Cullman Regional.”
Tickets are currently available and may be purchased in advance for $10 or for $15 the day of the show.
To become a sponsor or to purchase tickets visit the Cullman Regional Foundation office or email crmcfoundation@cullmanregional.com.