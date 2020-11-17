A local charity, with an assist from Cullman restaurants, is showing the love to Cullman Regional healthcare workers with 48-hours of caring.
Flourish of Cullman Executive Director Melissa Dew said the plan to provide meals to Cullman Regional’s critical care staff is a way of saying thank you. One of the Flourish participants is currently in the hospital with COVID-19 and Dew’s sister is also in ICU for pneumonia not related to the coronavirus.
“We wanted to do something to say thank you and in the south we feed people when we can’t do anything else,” said Dew. The Flourish board members reached out to local restaurants and soon several were on-board.
On Monday and Tuesday, the critical care staff received meals from Karma’s Chicken Salad Chick, Carlton’s, Jack’s, Flavor’s Bakery, Johnny’s BBQ, Dreher’s, Chick-Fil-A and Applebees. In addition, the nursing stations throughout the hospital were given snack packs.
“We are humbled by the outpouring of love for our team members and grateful to live in a community that recognizes and gives back during challenging times,” said Lindsey Dossey, vice president of marketing and communications for CRMC. “It’s refreshing for our staff to know that the community is praying and loving them even if it’s from afar. We will make it through this, but it definitely feels good to know the community it rooting for those on the front lines of this crisis, and our team appreciates the love and kindness this shows.”
“It’s amazing,” said Dew. “It’s been a community effort. Whenever there’s a need we’ve been able to voice that to the community, and the community meets it.”
The effort, she added, is similar to how Fourish of Cullman started. The nonprofit provides community-based support to individuals with developmental disabilities who would like to live as independently as possible.
Flourish of Cullman provides life coaching, job readiness and work placement services, and social events for persons with disabilities.
