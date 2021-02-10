“She was the baker; and I always liked to cook.” — Husband & wife duo Brad and Amanda Quattlebaum take a sunny break on the church pew bench under the outdoor awning of the Sunflour Bakery & Eatery, the couple’s County Road 222 café that now — thanks to a lot of hard work and some fiercely loyal customers — has a new lease on life in the wake of a 2019 fire.