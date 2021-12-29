A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, has claimed the life of a Okeechobee, Fla. man. David Anthony Daniel, 20, was killed when the 2021 Ford F-250 he was driving collided with a 2018 International driven by Michael Wayne Kennemer, 56, of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 67 near the 5 mile marker, approximately six miles southwest of Arab. No further information is available as Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
