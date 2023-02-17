Thursday’s local preparedness effort ahead of expected severe weather ended not with tornadoes, but with widespread flooding that temporarily closed a portion of Interstate 65 and left at least one family stranded inside their home.
Beginning in the early evening and stretching into the night, bands of heavy rain pushed their way eastward through north Alabama, causing significant area flooding in low-lying parts of Cullman County. But despite an early tornado watch and precautions that included local schools canceling all on-campus activity for the day, the area sustained no wind damage and no injuries to people, according to the Cullman Emergency Management Agency.
What the area did sustain was localized flooding, and lots of it — especially within the broad, rain-soaked area in the county’s southern and eastern portions where total rainfall amounts were heaviest. With a flash flood warning extending until 12:30 a.m. Friday, the heavy rainfall put portions of the Interstate underwater, leading law enforcement to temporarily close all lanes of I-65 traffic around the 308 exit where the freeway passes under U.S. Highway 278.
At Fairview, flood waters surrounded one mobile home and precipitated a boat rescue for its stranded occupants, said EMA director Tim Sartin. “We had a family near Fairview who had to be taken out by boat from their house, because the waters had flooded their yard completely and they couldn’t get out of the house,” said Sartin. “They safely removed a woman, her child, and three dogs.”
In all, the flooding created only momentary local hazards and resulted in no costly reparable damage to infrastructure, Sartin said. “For the most part, we came out okay. It just rained and that was it. We didn’t have any tornado damage; lightning damage; anything like that.”
National Weather Service rainfall totals reveal Cullman County received as much as three inches of rainfall from the period beginning Feb. 16 and continuing through the early morning hours of Feb. 17.
While all parts of the county got a good soaking, the highest precipitation totals stretched along a wide southwest-to-northeast path, encompassing Smith Lake and the Bremen area, Good Hope and the City of Cullman, and communities on the county’s east side including Simcoe, Fairview, Holly Pond, and Joppa.