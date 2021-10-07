Cullman County schools are on a two-hour delay today due to flooding.
CCBOE said they have several reports of damaged roads, especially on the east side of the county.
A Nixle update from the Cullman County Sheriff's Office at 8:52 a.m. said that the Cullman County EMA reported bridge damage from overnight runoff and lingering flooding issues continue. Some of the areas that may still be experiencing flooding are Holly Pond, Baileyton and Joppa.
Cullman County remains under a flood warning until 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.