Wednesday’s deluge of steady rain marked the start of a two-day period of heavy precipitation; one the National Weather Service cautions could lead to flooding in Cullman County and across north Alabama.
The Huntsville office of the NWS issued a flood watch effective until midnight tonight (ending early Friday morning) for most north Alabama counties, including Cullman, as a system that’s bringing winter weather to areas farther north entered the region on Wednesday.
The system is expected to continue to dump heavy amounts of rain on Cullman County Thursday, though temperatures that hover well above 60 degrees here will prevent any cold-weather complications. Cullman County does fall within the NWS’ forecast area of heaviest rainfall, though: Through midnight tonight, the two-day event is expected to drop between 4 and 5 inches of rain on nearly all of the county, with lesser totals of 3-4 inches extending to counties to the east and west.
“Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks” as a result of the high rain totals, NWS advised, adding that local creeks and streams already “are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.”
Forecast rainfall totals could change as the weather service continues to monitor the system’s progress today. “It kind of depends on how far south that front comes; that’s something that the weather service is still looking at,” Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Tim Sartin said Wednesday.
Sartin said his office had received no early reports of flooding issues caused by Wednesday’s rainfall, though the potential for flooding may increase through midnight tonight as the system tracks north and eastward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.